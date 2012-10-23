PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 23

Oct 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney called for a firmer demonstration of American strength on the world stage, while President Barack Obama argued his opponent offered an inconsistent and reckless global vision, as the two candidates met Monday night in their third and final debate.

* Marissa Mayer has injected a feeling of hope inside Yahoo Inc, but her first quarterly report card points to a tough slog for the long-ailing internet pioneer.

* BP Plc confirmed it is selling its stake in its troubled Russian venture TNK-BP in a deal that will make the British giant a one-fifth holder of the Kremlin's oil champion, a company that will control nearly 40 percent of Russian output.

* Four people filed phone-hacking claims against Trinity Mirror Plc's Mirror Group Newspapers on Monday afternoon, marking the first batch of major civil phone-hacking cases to be filed against British newspapers not owned by News Corp.

* Caterpillar Inc said it is going ahead with opening new U.S. assembly plants despite a glut of unsold construction and mining machinery that forced it to lower sales and profit forecasts for 2012 and to predict flat demand for 2013.