PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 24

* Apple Inc unveiled a smaller iPad and yet another
version of its larger tablet, seeking to blunt an advance by
rivals while preserving its premium pricing strategy.
* After a slow start, Facebook Inc's effort to
squeeze more money from advertisers on mobile devices is
starting to pay off. The mobile boost helped revenue rise 32
percent in the quarter that ended on Sept. 30, to $1.26 billion,
slightly topping Wall Street's expectations.
* British defense giant BAE Systems Plc, recovering
from the failure of its proposed merger with Airbus parent EADS
NV, now faces the challenge of convincing investors
that the plan wasn't an act of desperation.
* Zynga Inc is cutting staff for the first time in
the social-games maker's brief history, by parting ways with
about 5 percent of its workforce.
* Nokia Oyj completed a bond offering to raise
750 million euros ($972.30 million), moving to take advantage of
favorable lending conditions to help shore up the company's
liquidity reserves, an area that came under scrutiny in its
earnings report last week.
* Netflix Inc reported an 88 percent drop in
third-quarter net income and lowered its expectations for
subscriber additions, sending shares tumbling.
* The British Broadcasting Corp's director general
defended the network's much-criticized handling of a scandal
over alleged serial sex abuse by its late star Jimmy Savile,
even as he said the case shows there was a "problem of culture
inside the BBC" in the past.
* Barnes & Noble Inc said customers at 63 stores in
nine states may have had their credit-card information stolen.