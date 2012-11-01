PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 1

Nov 1 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Tens of millions of people in the Northeast U.S. braved
traffic, gas lines and patchy public transit to return to work
Wednesday after Sandy's destructive passage, while many others
sought only to create a semblance of modern life without
electricity, running water and hot showers. ()
* Several children's bodies were among recently discovered
deaths in a toll that jumped to at least 72 across eight states
hit by mammoth storm Sandy. ()
* Americans are increasingly asking their banks for
mortgages but banks are wary of lending money to buy homes, a
trend that could crimp the housing recovery. More than 90
percent of banks said their lending standards for "prime," or
low-risk, mortgages were unchanged in the third quarter,
according to the Federal Reserve's latest survey of senior
bank-lending officers, released Wednesday. ()
* Powered by generators, surrounded by flooding and staffed
at partial strength, the Big Board cranked back to life
yesterday, opening for the first time since a monster storm
swept across the East Coast. ()
* Brokerage firm Knight Capital Group, one of the
largest handlers of individual investors' stock trades, told
clients less than three hours after U.S. stock markets reopened
Wednesday to send orders elsewhere. The firm was concerned about
fuel supplies for its electrical generator, people familiar with
the events at Knight said. ()
* JPMorgan Chase & Co sued a former supervisor of
the trader known as the "London whale" for the supersize bets
that backfired into more than $6 billion in losses for the
largest U.S. bank. ()
* Barclays Plc faced a double-barreled assault from
U.S. authorities, as the federal energy-market regulator sought
a record $435 million in penalties for the bank's alleged
manipulation of U.S. electricity markets, and the lender also
disclosed that it was facing a U.S. anti-corruption
investigation. ()