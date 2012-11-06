PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 6

Nov 6 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* After more than one million television ads, countless
appearances and three contentious debates, the 2012 presidential
election remained on a knife's edge with both candidates seeking
to shore up support in states crucial to their chances Tuesday.
()
* European Union regulators have warned that a planned deal
to create Europe's largest package-delivery company through the
takeover of TNT Express by United Parcel Service Inc
raises competition problems in almost all 27 member
states, according to a person familiar with the situation. ()
* Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman couldn't fix the
rocky relationship between two of his top executives. Now one of
them, Paul Taubman, is on his way out while the other, Colm
Kelleher, has been given a larger role. ()
* Abbott Laboratories unit AbbVie Inc sold $14.7
billion of bonds in the U.S. debt market's largest offering in
more than three years. ()
* Midsize broker Stifel Financial Corp agreed to buy
KBW Inc in a cash-and-stock deal worth over $575 million
to expand its footprint in the financial-services sector, KBW's
longtime speciality. ()