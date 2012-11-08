PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 8

Nov 8 The following are the top stories in the
* The day after a hard-fought election that left Barack
Obama in the White House and control of Congress divided between
the two parties, the nation's political leaders promised to try
to avoid year-end spending cuts and tax increases that threaten
to push the U.S. back into recession. ()
* Home prices in the United States appreciated in a growing
number of cities during the third quarter, the latest evidence
that the real estate recovery is gaining momentum and breadth.
()
* Greek lawmakers narrowly approved a multibillion-euro
austerity package early Thursday in an effort to win more
bailout funds, but the measures also threaten to deepen the
country's brutal recession and destabilize its fragile politics.
()
* Morgan Stanley moved to reassure its investment
bankers that this week's management shake-up won't diminish the
role of the firm's deal makers. ()
* AT&T plans to invest $14 billion over the next three
years to significantly expand its wireless and wireline IP
broadband networks in an effort to support increased customer
demand for high-speed Internet. ()