PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 13

Nov 13 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Steven Sinofsky, president of Microsoft Corp's
Windows division and a 23-year veteran of the company, is
leaving the software giant less than three weeks after the
release of a revamped version of Windows he spearheaded. ()
* Jefferies agreed on Monday to sell itself to its
largest shareholder Leucadia National Corp, a
financial-holding company whose opportunistic investing approach
and eclectic mix of businesses sometimes draw comparisons to
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ()
* With the ink barely dry on China Petrochemical's $1.5
billion investment deal with Canada's Talisman Energy,
the state-controlled Chinese company's chairman says it is
already exploring ways to widen the partnership. ()
* The British Broadcasting Corp's top news
management was in tatters on Monday over its mishandling of
sex-abuse coverage, as the broadcaster's news chiefs vacated
their posts and it released an internal report detailing serious
journalistic failings. ()
* U.S. President Barack Obama, as part of his effort to
broker a deficit-reduction deal, will meet with a dozen of the
country's top chief executives on Wednesday representing a
number of business sectors. ()