PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 11

* A Wall Street Journal investigation into asbestos trust
claims and court cases of roughly 850,000 people filed since the
late 1980s found many apparent anomalies.
* U.S. companies are keeping more of their profits offshore,
a Wall Street Journal analysis of 60 big companies found. The
moves shielded more than 40 percent of the companies' annual
profits from U.S. taxes.
* As Comcast Corp nears completion of its $16.7
billion buyout of General Electric Co's stake in
NBCUniversal, it faces a slowdown in what has long been the
engine of the business: NBCU's cable channels.
* Figuring that the Federal Reserve won't be able to keep a
lid on interest rates forever, large money managers such as
BlackRock Inc, TCW Group Inc and Pacific Investment
Management Co are getting ready for the day when rates take
their first turn higher.
* Two publishing industry groups, the Authors Guild and the
Association of American Publishers, are objecting to Amazon.com
Inc's request for ownership of new top-level domain
names which include ".book," ".author" and ".read" arguing that
Amazon's control over such addresses would be a threat to
competition.
* February's U.S. employment report was an unambiguously
positive set of data, but it remains to be seen whether it
signaled the start of a sustained period of healthier job
growth.
* Once a booming source of bank profit, Wall Street's
commodity trading has been hit hard by tougher new rules and
subdued markets. Revenue from trading the likes of oil, metals
and soybeans dropped 16 percent last year at J.P. Morgan Chase &
Co and 20 percent at Morgan Stanley, according to
securities filings.
* Dell Inc's proposed $24.4 billion buyout by its
founder has shareholders on edge. And that anxiety is spreading
to the computer maker's customers and others as well.
* The technology industry will be paying close attention to
Samsung Electronics Co. this week when it lifts the
curtains on a new high-end smartphone at an event in New York on
Thursday. A lot is riding on the new device as Samsung aims to
maintain its lead and boost profits in the increasingly crowded
smartphone market.
* Economic indicators in the United States this week could
determine whether the dollar's recent strength will prove
sustainable. The greenback rose to its highest level against the
yen in more than three years on Friday.