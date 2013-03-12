PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 12

March 12 The following are the top stories in
* Illinois settled Securities and Exchange Commission
civil-fraud charges that the state misled municipal-bond
investors by failing to adequately disclose the risks of its
underfunded pension system.
* Lawmakers grilling Mary Jo White, President Barack Obama's
nominee for chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission,
on Tuesday will have to weigh two seemingly contradictory
versions of the attorney.
* U.S. aviation safety investigators examining Boeing Co's
787 Dreamliner increasingly are focusing on manufacturing
or design problems with the batteries as possible causes of
overheating rather than on other parts of the jet's electrical
system, the head of the National Transportation Safety Board
said on Monday.
* Starr International Co, run by the former chief executive
of American International Group Inc, won the right to
pursue as a class action its case against the U.S. government,
alleging that elements of AIG's financial-crisis bailout package
were unconstitutional.
* A crisis of confidence in the nuclear-power industry has
trickled down to Namibia, where uranium accounts for 12 percent
of exports. But uranium prices are down 70 percent over the past
six years.
* General Motors Co is in the process of changing
advertising agencies of its Cadillac brand. Advertising and
marketing work to support Cadillac, valued at about $250
million, will be moved to longtime Michigan advertising agency
Campbell Ewald, according to three people briefed on the matter.
* The monopoly powers of Mexico's telephone giant, América
Móvil SAB de CV and leading broadcaster Grupo Televisa
SAB, are coming under fire with a broad set of new
laws that aim to open up the telecommunications and television
businesses to competition.
* Many small U.S. banks are feeling a financial pinch from
the government's efforts to punish executives and directors of
banks that collapsed during the height of the financial crisis.
* KKR & Co LP is considering teaming with other
private equity firms to pursue biotech firm Life Technologies
Corp, according to people familiar with the matter, in
the latest sign that buyout shops are still willing to form
"clubs" if they covet a large target.
* VeriFone Systems Inc Chief Executive Douglas
Bergeron is stepping down after a dozen years at the helm of the
card-payment systems maker. The company said it will hire an
executive-search firm to find a successor, with Chairman Richard
McGinn serving as CEO on an interim basis.