PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 15

* The Federal Reserve dealt a blow to JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, citing weaknesses in their "stress test" capital planning that could hamper their funneling more dividends and share buybacks to investors.

* Boeing Co, offering a spirited defense of its grounded 787 Dreamliner, spelled out details of proposed battery fixes and predicted the jets could be back in commercial service in a matter of weeks.

* Facing growing evidence that some of America's top-selling diabetes medicines could lead to pancreatic disease, federal regulators on Thursday opened an unusual review of drugs from Merck & Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and other pharmaceutical makers.

* Employers are bracing for a little-noticed fee in the federal healthcare law that will charge them $63 for each person they insure next year, one of the clearest cost increases companies face when the law takes full effect.

* CenterPoint Energy Inc, OGE Energy Corp and ArcLight Capital Partners LLC are combining their pipeline and related assets into a partnership, a move that would give them a fresh source of capital as they seek to take advantage of booming demand for shipping oil and natural gas.

* Some financial advisers said they would stop using Fidelity Investments' trading platform to buy certain exchange-traded funds because of high fees that kick in when investors sell.

* A federal jury found Chinese vitamin-C suppliers Hebei Welcome Pharmaceutical and affiliated companies liable for fixing prices on vitamin C for several years.

* Billionaire Phil Anschutz's decision on Thursday to pull sports conglomerate Anschutz Entertainment Group off the auction block marked a rare whiff for an industry that has gotten used to record sales over the past year.

* Facebook Inc is working on incorporating the hashtag, one of Twitter's most iconic markers, into its service by using the symbol as a way to group conversations, said people familiar with the matter.