PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 15

March 15 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Federal Reserve dealt a blow to JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, citing weaknesses in
their "stress test" capital planning that could hamper their
funneling more dividends and share buybacks to investors.
* Boeing Co, offering a spirited defense of its
grounded 787 Dreamliner, spelled out details of proposed battery
fixes and predicted the jets could be back in commercial service
in a matter of weeks.
* Facing growing evidence that some of America's top-selling
diabetes medicines could lead to pancreatic disease, federal
regulators on Thursday opened an unusual review of drugs from
Merck & Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and other
pharmaceutical makers.
* Employers are bracing for a little-noticed fee in the
federal healthcare law that will charge them $63 for each person
they insure next year, one of the clearest cost increases
companies face when the law takes full effect.
* CenterPoint Energy Inc, OGE Energy Corp
and ArcLight Capital Partners LLC are combining their pipeline
and related assets into a partnership, a move that would give
them a fresh source of capital as they seek to take advantage of
booming demand for shipping oil and natural gas.
* Some financial advisers said they would stop using
Fidelity Investments' trading platform to buy certain
exchange-traded funds because of high fees that kick in when
investors sell.
* A federal jury found Chinese vitamin-C suppliers Hebei
Welcome Pharmaceutical and affiliated companies liable for
fixing prices on vitamin C for several years.
* Billionaire Phil Anschutz's decision on Thursday to pull
sports conglomerate Anschutz Entertainment Group off the auction
block marked a rare whiff for an industry that has gotten used
to record sales over the past year.
* Facebook Inc is working on incorporating the
hashtag, one of Twitter's most iconic markers, into its service
by using the symbol as a way to group conversations, said people
familiar with the matter.