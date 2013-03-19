PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 19

March 19 The following are the top stories in
* Citigroup Inc agreed to pay $730 million to settle
claims that it misled investors in more than four dozen bond and
preferred-stock offerings over more than two years, in the
second-largest settlement of private securities litigation tied
to the financial crisis. ()
* The rebounding housing market has helped return Fannie Mae
to profitability and now might allow the
government-controlled mortgage-finance company to do the once
unthinkable: repay as much as $61.5 billion in rescue funds to
the U.S. Treasury. ()
* John Malone's Liberty Media Corp is close to a
deal to buy 25 percent of Charter Communications for
about $2.5 billion, a move that would re-establish the media
mogul as a force in the U.S. cable market. ()
* Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against a
former chief executive of Calpers, one of the world's largest
pension funds, in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud
money managers such as Apollo Global Management LLC. ()
* The yoga-apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc's
shares tumbled late on Monday after saying it
has pulled some of its popular black pants from stores after a
mistake by a supplier left the pants too see-through.()
* Starbucks Corp has bought a 600-acre farm in
Costa Rica to develop new coffee varieties and test methods to
eradicate a fungal disease known as coffee rust that is vexing
the industry. ()
* The rollout of HTC Corp's new flagship device,
HTC One, is being pushed back due in part to some component
shortages, executives said, a setback for the Taiwanese
smartphone maker attempting to turn around its sales. ()
* The National Football League is teaming up with
private-equity firm Providence Equity Partners in a search for
ventures the two entities can jointly invest in. ()
* Chinese auto makers have pulled back from talks to buy
Fisker Automotive Inc over a disagreement on whether to revive a
loan agreement with the United States, leaving the company's
future uncertain ahead of an April loan payment. ()
* Electronic Arts said John Riccitiello is stepping
down as the videogame maker's CEO after his efforts to respond
to changes in the videogame industry failed to boost the
company's earnings or stock. ()
* Drug giant AstraZeneca Plc, seeking to invigorate
a depleting drug pipeline, on Monday set out plans for a
reorganization of its global research and development
operations, which will include eliminating around 1,600 jobs
over three years and relocating its headquarters to Cambridge,
England. ()