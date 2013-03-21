PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21

March 21 The following are the top stories in
* The U.S. Federal Reserve maintained its easy-money
policies, but is developing a strategy for winding down its
bond-buying program when conditions warrant. ()
* Cyprus was left with narrowing options to rescue its
financial-services sector from collapse after lenders rejected
an alternative plan to secure a bailout and Russian officials
remained cool to a gas-for-cash deal. ()
* Dell Inc CEO Michael Dell needs to persuade it's
investors that the prospects for the company he founded in 1984
are anything but rosy if he is to succeed with his plan to take
the computer maker private as a Friday deadline for rival bids
to buy his firm approaches. ()
* FedEx Corp reported that its quarterly profit
plunged 31 percent as its international customers and shippers
flocked to slower, cheaper delivery options instead of its
premium-priced express service. ()
* Oracle Corp's growth stalled in its latest
quarter, as the big technology company sold fewer software
licenses and its business in server systems continued to shrink.
()
* Hewlett-Packard Co's board chairman and two
outside directors narrowly survived a re-election challenge, a
rebuke reflecting shareholder dissatisfaction with a
controversial acquisition. ()
* Solar-panel maker Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd
has been forced into Chinese bankruptcy proceedings, sparking
questions about how U.S. investors will fare in the decline of
one of China's most prominent companies. ()
* As Boeing Co tests fixes to the batteries of its
787 Dreamliners, it now faces the challenge of persuading
passengers that the jetliner will be safe to fly when it resumes
commercial service. The efforts include sending surveys to
frequent fliers, aviation enthusiasts and others to gauge
attitudes toward the Dreamliner. ()
* Silicon Valley company Intertrust Technologies Corp, a
pioneer in digital copyright protection, on Wednesday sued Apple
Inc alleging that Apple infringed 15 of Intertrust's
patents. ()
* Container Store CEO Kip Tindell, in an interview with the
Wall Street Journal, discussed his vision for the retailer's
continued growth, and said it is considering an initial public
offering, a move that might put equity into employees' hands. ()