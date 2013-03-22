PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 22

March 22 The following are the top stories in
* Cyprus, in an 11th-hour bid to unlock international aid,
reopen the nation's banking system and preserve membership in
the euro, readied a plan that would restructure its
second-largest lender and enforce unprecedented restrictions on
financial transactions. ()
* Blackstone Group LP and General Electric Co's
lending arm have discussed jointly pursuing Dell Inc's
financial-services business, people familiar with the
matter said. ()
* Silicon Valley powerhouse Oracle Corp is being
challenged anew by small, more focused companies, eroding its
core software business at the edges. ()
* U.S. regulators on Thursday warned about the dangers
lurking in the booming market for loans to struggling companies,
acting to combat concerns over emerging bubbles in parts of the
financial sector. ()
* The United States is applying money-laundering rules to
"virtual currencies," amid growing concern that new forms of
cash bought on the internet are being used to fund illicit
activities. ()
* Rengan Rajaratnam, the younger brother of former
hedge-fund titan Raj Rajaratnam, was indicted for alleged
insider trading. ()
* FedEx Corp disclosed plans on Thursday to buy up
to 30 Boeing Co 757 passenger jets from United Airlines
and convert them to carry cargo as part of the freight carrier's
fleet renewal strategy. ()
* Planned furloughs of air-traffic controllers that could
cause major disruptions in air travel are sparking a dispute
between the Federal Aviation Administration and airlines over
how much discretion the agency has in making its sequester cuts.
()
* Julius Genachowski, chairman of the Federal Communications
Commission, is set to announce on Friday that he will step down
after four years on the job that included a successful challenge
to AT&T Inc's proposed merger with T-Mobile USA, people
familiar with the matter said. ()