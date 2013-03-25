PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 25

March 25 The following are the top stories in
* Cyprus secured a bailout from its international creditors
early on Monday, ending a week of financial panic that
threatened to see the small island nation become the first
government to leave the euro zone. ()
* The euro surged against other major currencies on Monday
in Asia trading after Cyprus secured a bailout from its
international creditors. ()
* China Petroleum & Chemical Corp agreed to
form a joint venture that will acquire $3 billion in oil and gas
assets held by its state-owned parent in countries including
Kazakhstan, Colombia and Russia. ()
* Apple Inc has acquired the indoor-GPS company
WifiSLAM for about $20 million, a sign that a war over indoor
mobile-location services is heating up. ()
* The Spanish government will impose heavy losses on
investors at nationalized banks and hire external advisers to
help it manage these banks' assets, its latest efforts to
overhaul a financial sector battered by the collapse of a
decadelong housing boom. ()
* JaguarLand Rover, which is owned by India's Tata Motors
Ltd, on Sunday strongly denied it is preparing to
raise $1 billion from Chinese investors with a bond issue in
Beijing or Shanghai later this year. ()
* Private equity firm Gordon Brothers Europe agreed to buy
the British arm of DVD-rental firm Blockbuster LLC, which had
entered a form of bankruptcy in January. ()
* Some former partners of Howrey LLP have agreed to spend
the next several months in settlement talks to avoid litigation
over the defunct law firm's 2011 collapse. ()