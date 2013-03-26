PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 26

March 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Dell Inc said it received two alternative acquisition proposals from Blackstone and activist investor Carl Icahn, following a $24.4 billion deal last month to be taken private by founder Michael Dell. ()

* The BlackBerry Z10 phone from BlackBerry has received tepid marketing support from AT&T since its debut in stores on Friday, dealing the company an early setback in its drive to improve sales in the crucial U.S. market. ()

* Boeing Co began the first in a series of 787 Dreamliner test flights on Monday, preparing for regulators to evaluate changes to its lithium-ion battery system and marking another step in the plane maker's effort to return the jet to commercial service. ()

* Centrica Plc, one of the UK's main energy providers, has signed a deal to buy billions of cubic meters of liquefied natural gas from a U.S. plant, in the first deal clearly intended to bring gas from North America to the UK. ()

* The U.S. Department of Transportation proposed a $1.7 million fine against Exxon Mobil Corp for failing to properly prepare for what the department says were known flooding risks to one of its pipelines that ruptured in 2011 and spilled 1,500 barrels of crude into Montana's Yellowstone River. ()

* T-Mobile USA has become the first major wireless carrier in the United States to drop smartphone subsidies, moving away from a model that has helped companies like Apple Inc bank large profits at a steep cost to carriers' margins. ()

* Oracle Corp on Monday said it agreed to acquire telecommunications software provider Tekelec, continuing a recent effort to profit from the explosion of smartphones and tablet computers burdening carriers' networks. ()

* Beijing-based Li Ning Co Ltd said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it plans to downsize after reporting a $318.8 million loss for 2012 and a 25 percent drop in revenue. ()

* Online video site Hulu has had talks with several potential buyers including Guggenheim Partners, one of several options the company, owned by News Corp and Walt Disney Co, is considering as it tries to resolve uncertainty about its strategic direction. ()

* A Kuwaiti sheik alleges that a senior executive at Switzerland's UBS AG offered $20 million to get the bank an advisory role on one of the biggest-ever acquisitions in the Middle East, but the bank later backed out of the deal, according to the sheik's testimony in a Dubai court case. ()

* Canada's Bombardier Inc has condensed its production plans for a second, larger version of its CSeries jetliners to try to keep its tight schedule for the first deliveries of the new planes, according to people familiar with the matter. ()

* Law firm Howrey LLP was in a "death spiral" for nearly two years, according to new lawsuits that claim the firm's partners didn't seem to know the depth of its financial problems. ()