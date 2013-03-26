PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 26

March 26 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dell Inc said it received two alternative
acquisition proposals from Blackstone and activist investor Carl
Icahn, following a $24.4 billion deal last month to be taken
private by founder Michael Dell. ()
* The BlackBerry Z10 phone from BlackBerry
has received tepid marketing support from AT&T since its
debut in stores on Friday, dealing the company an early setback
in its drive to improve sales in the crucial U.S. market. ()
* Boeing Co began the first in a series of 787
Dreamliner test flights on Monday, preparing for regulators to
evaluate changes to its lithium-ion battery system and marking
another step in the plane maker's effort to return the jet to
commercial service. ()
* Centrica Plc, one of the UK's main energy
providers, has signed a deal to buy billions of cubic meters of
liquefied natural gas from a U.S. plant, in the first deal
clearly intended to bring gas from North America to the UK. ()
* The U.S. Department of Transportation proposed a $1.7
million fine against Exxon Mobil Corp for failing to
properly prepare for what the department says were known
flooding risks to one of its pipelines that ruptured in 2011 and
spilled 1,500 barrels of crude into Montana's Yellowstone River.
()
* T-Mobile USA has become the first major wireless carrier in
the United States to drop smartphone subsidies, moving away from
a model that has helped companies like Apple Inc bank
large profits at a steep cost to carriers' margins. ()
* Oracle Corp on Monday said it agreed to acquire
telecommunications software provider Tekelec, continuing a
recent effort to profit from the explosion of smartphones and
tablet computers burdening carriers' networks. ()
* Beijing-based Li Ning Co Ltd said in a statement
to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it plans to downsize after
reporting a $318.8 million loss for 2012 and a 25 percent drop
in revenue. ()
* Online video site Hulu has had talks with several
potential buyers including Guggenheim Partners, one of several
options the company, owned by News Corp and Walt Disney
Co, is considering as it tries to resolve uncertainty
about its strategic direction. ()
* A Kuwaiti sheik alleges that a senior executive at
Switzerland's UBS AG offered $20 million to get the
bank an advisory role on one of the biggest-ever acquisitions in
the Middle East, but the bank later backed out of the deal,
according to the sheik's testimony in a Dubai court case. ()
* Canada's Bombardier Inc has condensed its
production plans for a second, larger version of its CSeries
jetliners to try to keep its tight schedule for the first
deliveries of the new planes, according to people familiar with
the matter. ()
* Law firm Howrey LLP was in a "death spiral" for nearly two
years, according to new lawsuits that claim the firm's partners
didn't seem to know the depth of its financial problems. ()