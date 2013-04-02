PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 2

April 2 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Apple Inc issued an apology letter signed by
Chief Executive Tim Cook that vowed to revamp aspects of its
customer-service policies in China after more than two weeks of
pointed attacks by government-run media. ()
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is launching its new
Liberty Harbor Capital LLC unit, a specialty finance company to
invest in high-risk debt primarily of midsize U.S. companies
with no credit ratings. ()
* A U.S. federal judge has signed off on the smaller of two
insider-trading settlements by hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors
LP, even as one of its most senior employees faces criminal
charges in the matter, according to court documents. ()
* Promontory Financial Group LLC is expected to announce on
Tuesday that it has hired Mary Schapiro, who was chairman of the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for nearly four years.
()
* Health insurers such as Humana Inc stand to get
significantly more money for running Medicare Advantage plans
next year than they had feared, according to new U.S. government
rates announced late Monday. ()
* With fewer U.S. farmers planting rice, food companies like
cereal maker Kellogg Co or candy company Mars Inc could be
forced to look further afield to secure supplies. ()
* This week, Las Vegas Sands Corp will face the
first of two lawsuits that seek cuts of the hefty profits the
casino company has earned in the Chinese gambling enclave of
Macau. ()
* Tesla Motors Inc said it would report a
first-quarter profit, sending the luxury electric-car maker's
shares surging 16 percent on Monday. ()