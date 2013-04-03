PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3

April 3 The following are the top stories in the
* Rio Tinto Plc is seeking a buyer for controlling
stakes in two Australian coal mines, the latest $1 billion-plus
asset sale targeted by the mining company as it looks to cut
costs and boost shareholder returns, people familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday. ()
* The Barclays Plc U.S. Aggregate Bond Index,
known as "the Agg" - which tracks the broader debt market the
way the Standard & Poor's-500 follows stocks - declined 0.12
percent in the first quarter, its first negative return in that
period since 2006. ()
* J.C. Penney Co Inc awarded no bonuses or stock
awards to Chief Executive Ron Johnson or his chief operating
officer for the last fiscal year, when the department store
chain's sales fell by 25 percent and its stock fell by half. ()
* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission backed
companies' use of social media such as Facebook Inc and
Twitter Inc to disclose important information, so long as
investors have been told which outlets will be used. ()
* A group of holdout creditors, led by hedge funds Aurelius
Capital Management and Elliott Management Corp unit NML Capital
Ltd, must respond by mid-April to a new proposal by Argentina to
offer restructured bonds in hopes of resolving litigation that
has prevented it from making payments on its previously
restructured debt, a U.S. appeals court said on Tuesday. ()
* Shares of health insurance companies, including Humana Inc
, UnitedHealth Group Inc and Cigna Corp,
soared on Tuesday after U.S. federal officials scrapped proposed
payment cuts to carriers that run Medicare plans amid pressure
from senior citizens and lawmakers. ()
* Arkansas lawmakers are considering $125 million in state
financing for a new $1.1 billion steel plant - a test of the
political appetite for government subsidies for companies at a
time of economic weakness. ()
* Tesla Motors Inc after building anticipation for
several days with social-media teasers promising a significant
development, on Tuesday said it would do what all other makers
have done for years: offer lease financing on its electric cars.
()
* Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens has been
reappointed for a further three years, the country's Treasurer
Wayne Swan said on Wednesday at a news conference in Canberra.