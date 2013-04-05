PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 5

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
April 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Boeing Co is packaging and preparing to send airlines battery-replacement kits for grounded 787 jets, even though final regulatory approvals for the fixes are still pending, according to people familiar with the details. ()
* Some of the biggest banks in the world are vying for fees that together could top $400 million for advising and financing the Dell Inc buyout, according to people familiar with the negotiations. ()
* New Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda quickly and dramatically put his stamp on the long-beleaguered central bank with a deflation-taming plan that exceeded expectations and sent Japanese shares up. ()
* After more than six years behind bars, former Enron Corp chief executive Jeffrey Skilling may be closer than ever to exiting a Colorado federal prison earlier than expected. ()
* A U.S. federal agency and a senior senator Thursday launched separate probes into whether news of an important government announcement was improperly leaked to traders about 30 minutes before it was made public. ()
* New York's top prosecutor is raising concerns about the pace of relief provided to the state's mortgage borrowers by Wells Fargo & Co under a landmark $25 billion settlement, in the latest sign of dissatisfaction with the foreclosure-related legal remedies agreed to by banks and state and U.S. federal officials. ()
* The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection fined the nation's four largest mortgage-insurance providers - Genworth Financial Inc, American International Group Inc's United Guaranty unit, Radian Group Inc and MGIC Investment Corp - $15.4 million, saying the companies paid illegal kickbacks to lenders in order to win business. ()
* A hedge fund with ties to satellite mogul Charlie Ergen is headed for a bankruptcy-court showdown with Wall Street financier Philip Falcone over the fate of his LightSquared Inc wireless venture. ()
* Prices for U.S. Treasury bonds hit their highest levels this year as investors poured into the ultra-safe bonds following a downbeat jobless-claims report and a sharp turn in Japan's monetary policy. ()
* Some companies are pushing to withdraw their workers from a giant Teamsters pension plan - which pools money from about 1,900 companies - that faces a deep funding shortfall and questions about its long-term viability. ()
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.