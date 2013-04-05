PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 5

April 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Boeing Co is packaging and preparing to send airlines battery-replacement kits for grounded 787 jets, even though final regulatory approvals for the fixes are still pending, according to people familiar with the details. ()

* Some of the biggest banks in the world are vying for fees that together could top $400 million for advising and financing the Dell Inc buyout, according to people familiar with the negotiations. ()

* New Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda quickly and dramatically put his stamp on the long-beleaguered central bank with a deflation-taming plan that exceeded expectations and sent Japanese shares up. ()

* After more than six years behind bars, former Enron Corp chief executive Jeffrey Skilling may be closer than ever to exiting a Colorado federal prison earlier than expected. ()

* A U.S. federal agency and a senior senator Thursday launched separate probes into whether news of an important government announcement was improperly leaked to traders about 30 minutes before it was made public. ()

* New York's top prosecutor is raising concerns about the pace of relief provided to the state's mortgage borrowers by Wells Fargo & Co under a landmark $25 billion settlement, in the latest sign of dissatisfaction with the foreclosure-related legal remedies agreed to by banks and state and U.S. federal officials. ()

* The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection fined the nation's four largest mortgage-insurance providers - Genworth Financial Inc, American International Group Inc's United Guaranty unit, Radian Group Inc and MGIC Investment Corp - $15.4 million, saying the companies paid illegal kickbacks to lenders in order to win business. ()

* A hedge fund with ties to satellite mogul Charlie Ergen is headed for a bankruptcy-court showdown with Wall Street financier Philip Falcone over the fate of his LightSquared Inc wireless venture. ()

* Prices for U.S. Treasury bonds hit their highest levels this year as investors poured into the ultra-safe bonds following a downbeat jobless-claims report and a sharp turn in Japan's monetary policy. ()

* Some companies are pushing to withdraw their workers from a giant Teamsters pension plan - which pools money from about 1,900 companies - that faces a deep funding shortfall and questions about its long-term viability. ()