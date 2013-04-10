PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 10

April 10 The following are the top stories in
* German households are among the poorest - on paper, at
least - in the euro zone, according to a study by the European
Central Bank that adds a new twist to the debate over how far
taxpayers in Northern Europe should go to support weaker
countries. ()
* Fitch Ratings Inc lowered one of its key ratings on
China's government debt, in one of the most prominent warnings
to date over a credit buildup in the world's second-largest
economy. ()
* A former KPMG LLP partner admitted passing on stock tips
about clients to a friend who gave him cash and gifts, in a
scandal that led the big accounting firm to resign as auditor
for two companies, Herbalife Ltd and Skechers USA Inc
. ()
* Yahoo Inc and Apple Inc have been
discussing how more Yahoo services can play a prominent role on
Apple's iPhone and iPad, people briefed on the matter said. ()
* European government policy makers are considering rules
that would include short-term loans from other banks among the
liabilities that could suffer losses when authorities close down
failing banks, according to a document seen by The Wall Street
Journal. ()
* Cablevision Systems Corp Chief Executive James
Dolan is giving his wife wider responsibilities, including
oversight of sales of cable TV, Internet and voice products in
addition to product management and marketing. ()
* The European Union has opened an antitrust investigation
into MasterCard Inc following concerns over some of the
credit-card company's interbank fees. ()