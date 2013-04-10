PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 10

April 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* German households are among the poorest - on paper, at least - in the euro zone, according to a study by the European Central Bank that adds a new twist to the debate over how far taxpayers in Northern Europe should go to support weaker countries. ()

* Fitch Ratings Inc lowered one of its key ratings on China's government debt, in one of the most prominent warnings to date over a credit buildup in the world's second-largest economy. ()

* A former KPMG LLP partner admitted passing on stock tips about clients to a friend who gave him cash and gifts, in a scandal that led the big accounting firm to resign as auditor for two companies, Herbalife Ltd and Skechers USA Inc . ()

* Yahoo Inc and Apple Inc have been discussing how more Yahoo services can play a prominent role on Apple's iPhone and iPad, people briefed on the matter said. ()

* European government policy makers are considering rules that would include short-term loans from other banks among the liabilities that could suffer losses when authorities close down failing banks, according to a document seen by The Wall Street Journal. ()

* Cablevision Systems Corp Chief Executive James Dolan is giving his wife wider responsibilities, including oversight of sales of cable TV, Internet and voice products in addition to product management and marketing. ()

* The European Union has opened an antitrust investigation into MasterCard Inc following concerns over some of the credit-card company's interbank fees. ()