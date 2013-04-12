PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 12

April 12 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A new U.S. military intelligence assessment says for the
first time that North Korea may have developed a nuclear device
small enough to mount on a ballistic missile, but said such a
weapon's "reliability would be low". ()
* U.S. federal prosecutors brought criminal insider-trading
charges against a former KPMG LLP partner who the government
said reaped more than $50,000 in cash and gifts, including a
$12,000 Rolex watch, for providing stock tips that enabled a
friend to make at least $1.2 million in illicit profits. ()
* The Bank of Japan's new governor, who launched one of the
world's most aggressive monetary-easing campaigns last week,
shaded his views Thursday, noting that the central bank's
ambitious inflation target is "flexible" and stressing he
remains vigilant for signs that the BOJ's massive infusions of
money into the economy is causing bubbles in stock or other
asset markets. ()
* J.C. Penney Co Inc has hired bankers at Blackstone
Group for advice on how the department-store chain can
shore up its fast-eroding stockpile of cash, people familiar
with the matter said. ()
* The board of Nasdaq OMX Group Inc slashed the
bonus of Chief Executive Robert Greifeld following the exchange
group's botched handling of the Facebook Inc stock-market
debut. ()
* Eli Lilly and Co plans to lay off about 1,000
sales representatives in the United States, in a major
restructuring that aims to cut the drug maker's costs in
preparation for generic competition that will face two of its
biggest-selling products, according to a person familiar with
the matter. ()