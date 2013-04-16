PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 16

April 16 The following are the top stories in
* Satellite-TV provider Dish Network Corp made a
$25.5 billion bid for Sprint Nextel Corp, an effort to
derail the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier's acquisition by Japan's
SoftBank, kicking off an old-fashioned merger brawl
that puts two maverick billionaires on a collision course. ()
* Gold posted its biggest one-day percentage drop in 30
years Monday as new signs of a global economic slowdown emerged
and fears diminished that central banks' easy-money policies
would stoke inflation. ()
* Energy Future Holdings Corp, the struggling
Texas power company formerly called TXU Corp, on Monday revealed
plans for a potential bankruptcy filing that would eliminate
about $32 billion in debt and preserve some of the ownership
stakes of its biggest investors. ()
* Recent pipeline ruptures, including one at an Exxon Mobil
Corp pipeline that caused a major oil spill in Arkansas
last month, are raising fresh questions about the safety of
pipes made decades ago using obsolete welding techniques. ()
* Citigroup Inc escaped the mortgage slowdown
affecting some rivals thanks to its smaller presence in the U.S.
market for home loans and a newfound zeal for keeping a lid on
expenses. The third-largest U.S. bank by assets said Monday that
its first-quarter net income rose 30 percent to $3.81 billion.
()
* Cash-strapped J.C. Penney Co Inc drew $850 million
from a credit line to help fund its day-to-day operations,
buying time for new chief executive Myron "Mike" Ullman to
reverse sagging sales at the department store operator while it
looks for ways to raise additional capital. ()
* The Securities and Exchange Commission leveled civil
charges against former Rochdale Securities LLC trader David
Miller, who last year also was charged with wire fraud for
alleged unauthorized trades in Apple Inc shares. ()
* Foxconn Technology Group has resumed hiring assembly line
workers in China after a postholiday freeze, in the latest sign
that customer Apple Inc is gearing up for production of
a new iPhone. Foxconn is the trade name for Taiwan-based Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co. ()
* The Ugandan government and three international oil
companies, Tullow Oil Plc, Total SA and Cnooc
Ltd, have agreed to build an export pipeline and
refinery in the east African country, ending a deadlock that has
delayed the development of large oil discoveries on its western
border for almost two years. ()
* Baseball team the Chicago Cubs on Monday announced an
agreement with the city for a $500 million privately financed
renovation of historic Wrigley Field, but property owners who
offer fans a view of the action from neighboring rooftops are
threatening to throw a monkey wrench into the plans. ()