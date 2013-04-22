PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 22

April 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* State efforts to block companies from monitoring employees' personal Facebook and Twitter accounts are under fire from a new front-securities regulators.

()

* The Obama administration is considering a raft of options to more aggressively confront China over cyberspying, officials say, a potentially rapid escalation of a conflict the White House has only recently acknowledged.

()

* Chevron Corp's aggressive push to overturn a $19 billion environmental judgment in Ecuador is beginning to convert some of its legal adversaries into allies.

The energy titan is trying to undermine the case brought by residents of Ecuador, who in 2011 won a verdict there finding the company responsible for contamination of the country's oil-rich rainforests. ()

* Eventbrite, an event ticketing company, has raised $60 million from two investors, making it the latest example of a startup to raise significant private late-stage funding that puts off an IPO. ()

* Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Mary Jo White this week is expected to appoint one of her longtime lieutenants, Andrew Ceresney, as her enforcement chief, according to a person close to the agency.

()

* The Senate is expected to vote as soon as this week on legislation allowing states to require Internet retailers to collect sales taxes, opening up a battle over a tax break that consumers love but that states say costs millions.

The outcome is uncertain, largely because of opposition from some conservatives who see the move as a new tax and an unfair burden on business, and from lawmakers from states that don't tax sales. ()

* The World Bank is working on setting up a global infrastructure facility that would channel funding into much-needed projects, nurturing domestic and global economic growth, India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said.