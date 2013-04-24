PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 24

April 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A short-lived hoax on Twitter briefly erased $200 billion of value from U.S. stock markets on Tuesday, underscoring the vulnerability of financial markets to computerized trading programs that buy and sell shares without human intervention. ()

* Barring a last-minute rescue, Fisker Automotive Inc is poised to become another DeLorean Motor Co or Tucker Corp, a symbol of the difficulties of creating entirely new car companies. ()

* Wal-Mart and Warner Bros struck a deal making the retail chain the only place in the U.S. to buy tickets to the first screenings of June's Superman film "Man of Steel." ()

* A government watchdog warned that regulators need to be more aggressive in reducing exposure among major Wall Street firms if they want to eliminate concerns about "too-big-to-fail" banks. ()

* BlackRock Inc is retreating from plans to allow customers to trade corporate bonds directly with one another on its own platform, in a setback for the giant asset manager's efforts to pick up a chunk of business long dominated by Wall Street. ()

* A fight is brewing between Washington and New Delhi over provisions in the United States's draft immigration bill that could hobble Indian outsourcing firms' businesses in the U.S. ()