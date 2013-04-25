PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 25

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open little changed after GDP data
* Futures down: Dow 8 pts, S&P 1 pt, Nasdaq 1.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
April 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Complaints about air-travel delays in recent days have prompted Democrats in Congress to reconsider their strategy for dealing with across-the-board spending cuts. ()
* U.S. authorities put alleged Boston bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev on two separate watch lists in 2011 after Russian security agencies twice reached out to their American counterparts. ()
* GE Capital is quietly cutting off lending to gun shops, as the company rethinks its relationship to firearms amid the fallout from the school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. ()
* With top executives' pay a hot-button topic, some companies in Chapter 11 are simply keeping the information out of the view of creditors and anxious employees. ()
* Honda Motor expects its U.S. car sales in April to be up from a year ago, driven by strong demand from individual customers.()
* Corporate board members are increasingly using a type of opaque trading plan that was originally intended primarily for executives, drawing attention from a federal prosecutor. ()
* Metropoulos & Co, one of the companies that bought the Twinkie, HoHo and Ding Dong brands out of bankruptcy, said it won't use union labor when it reopens the plants. ()
* Sprint and T-Mobile, two big U.S. wireless carriers, said they would delay the release of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S 4 smartphone, citing inventory shortages. ()
* IBM Chief Executive Virginia Rometty delivered a rare companywide reprimand in the wake of a poor earnings report last week, saying the sprawling technology company needed to move faster and respond more quickly to customers. ()
