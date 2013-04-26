PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 26

April 26 The following are the top stories in
* Late Thursday afternoon, in a 63-to-30 procedural vote,
the Senate cleared the way for passage of a bill to effectively
end tax-free shopping online. A final Senate vote is scheduled
for May 6. ()
* Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc on Thursday said it
would roll out its own version of e-cigarettes in the second
half of 2013 amid signs the battery-powered devices - which
convert heated, nicotine-laced liquid into vapor - are beginning
to erode sales of traditional cigarettes in the United States,
less than a decade after surfacing. ()
* European Union regulators have given Google Inc's
competitors and other interested parties a month to respond to
the search engine's proposals to address concerns that it is
abusing its dominance in Internet search. ()
* Japan's transport ministry Friday said it is planning to
lift the order grounding flights of Boeing Co 787
Dreamliners by Japanese airlines, following a formal decision by
its U.S. counterpart to do the same. ()
* Exxon Mobil Corp's first-quarter profit rose
slightly compared to last year but its production of oil and
natural gas fell, as the energy giant continued to struggle in a
world where large oil-and-gas fields are harder to find. ()
* Industrial conglomerate 3M Co, joining a host of
U.S. companies downgrading expectations for the year, reduced
its forecast for 2013 earnings on Thursday but said it would
proceed with plans to increase spending on new factories and
research. ()
* Financier George Soros has bought a 7.91 percent stake in
J C Penney Co, a vote of confidence in the beleaguered
retailer as it tries to reverse a deep decline in sales. ()