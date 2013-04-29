PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 29

April 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Hiding behind the profit gains of America's biggest companies is a worrying slowdown in sales growth, reflecting the combined effects of Europe's malaise, a stronger dollar and sluggish consumer spending. ()

* Deutsche Bank has become a focal point in a debate over the dearth of female executives at German firms. ()

* Frank Bisignano, JPMorgan's co-chief operating officer, intends to exit the nation's largest bank, the latest executive upheaval to follow a multibillion-dollar trading loss.()

* Chinese car maker BYD is setting up shop in the U.S., with small ambitions but a clear goal: Get the government to subsidize the sales of its American-made electric buses. ()

* Investors in search of higher yields are driving up the shares of dividend paying companies, fueling a debate over whether these haven stocks are getting dangerously expensive.()

* The U.S. denied General Motors' request for 2013 cash pay increases for several of the auto maker's top executives while allowing several increases to stock-based compensation. ()

* Growth in China's industrial profits decelerated sharply in March, raising concern that sputtering expansion of the world's second largest economy could slow further. ()

* Lawmakers in a number of states are debating whether to put new limits on the burgeoning business of lending money to people involved in lawsuits and collecting when the suits pay out. ()

* Avon Products said Fred Hassan has resigned just months after taking the chairman's post at the beauty company. ()

* France is open to China buying some of its companies as Europe's second-largest economy tries to foster more balanced trade relations with the Asian country, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said. ()