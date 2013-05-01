PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 1

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* High-speed traders are using a hidden facet of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's computer system to trade on the direction of the futures market before other investors get the same information. ()
* Apple sold the largest corporate-bond deal in history Tuesday, a $17 billion offering investors hungrily gobbled up. ()
* Home prices are rising at the fastest rate in seven years, with some communities seeing double-digit gains, as buyers are returning to a market where the number of properties for sale is in short supply. ()
* Yahoo decided not to pursue a deal for online-video site Dailymotion after a French government official insisted that it not take majority control. ()
* Malaysia is one of the most lucrative places in the world for Goldman Sachs, which made profits of more than $200 million from four government-tied bond deals there in the past two years. ()
* U.S. President Barack Obama is expected to nominate Tom Wheeler, a former top lobbyist for the cable and wireless industries, to lead the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict