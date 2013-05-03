PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 3

May 3 The following are the top stories in the
* The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has issued
subpoenas to U.S. auto lenders over the sale of extended
warranties and other financial products. ()
* The Pentagon has redesigned its biggest "bunker buster"
bomb with more advanced features intended to enable it to
destroy Iran's most heavily fortified and defended nuclear site.
()
* In comments that appear aimed at pressuring Vodafone
to sell its stake in the companies' U.S. joint venture,
Verizon's CEO hinted that Verizon Wireless might not pay
a distribution to its two owners this year. ()
* Senator Charles Grassley is expanding his investigation
into how investors got advance word of a market-moving Medicare
policy decision. ()
* A year ago, James Dimon was the king of Wall Street. Now,
the chairman and chief executive of JPMorgan Chase is
grappling with a thicket of problems that threaten to hamstring
the nation's largest bank for years. ()
* Book retailer Barnes & Noble is adding Google's
apps and online services including gmail to its Nook HD
tablets in an effort to boost sales and match rivals such as
Amazon's Kindle Fire tablet. ()
* As Glencore Xstrata shares start trading Friday,
CEO Ivan Glasenberg's focus is on integrating the two firms,
squeezing out every ounce of profit, and watching for the next
deal. ()