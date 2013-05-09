PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 9

May 9 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The nation's biggest banks are going on the offensive to
fend off growing efforts in Washington to rein them in. ()
* Across the U.S., earnings season came and went with few
signs that companies are taking advantage of the SEC's green
light to tweet or post market moving information. ()
* Enron's former president and CEO Jeffrey Skilling and the
Justice Department have reached an agreement that would cut his
federal prison sentence to as little as 14 years from 24 years.
()
* In-flight Internet speeds could rival those on the ground
under a proposal expected to move forward on Thursday. U.S.
airlines have been rolling out internet service on flights for
several years. But the service, which typically uses Earth-based
antennas, is often too slow for today's data-guzzling Web apps.
()
* Samsung's Galaxy S4 smartphone takes advantage
of the South Korean electronics company's chip and display
manufacturing prowess to get its materials costs close to
Apple's iPhone 5. ()