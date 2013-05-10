PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 10

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
May 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The federal deficit is shrinking faster than expected due to surging tax revenue and bailout paybacks, altering the budget debate. ()
* During his visit to Russia last year, deceased Boston bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev was coolly received by the Dagestan region's Islamists, who found him to be brash. ()
* The Yen's decline signals hopes for a more groundbreaking economic shift: the reversal of nearly two decades of stagnation, weak demand and declining prices. ()
* A multibillion-dollar settlement of a federal investigation into Johnson & Johnson's sales practices is on hold, as J&J seeks to avoid wording in the agreement that could leave it vulnerable to private lawsuits. ()
* Futures regulators are close to an agreement that would end a months-long standoff over a central plank of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law and finally bring more transparency to the trading of swaps, the complex financial contracts at the heart of the financial crisis. ()
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.