PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 15

* Hedge fund billionaire Daniel Loeb's campaign to pressure
Sony Corp into spinning off its entertainment arm is
the latest tremor to ripple through Japan's electronics
industry, already reeling from unprecedented losses stemming
from its lost standing in the technology world. ()
* Some of the hedge funds that made fortunes in the
housing-market crash are now betting on the recovery of Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac, the
government-controlled mortgage giants.
Paulson & Co and Perry Capital LLC are among a handful of
hedge fund firms that have bought preferred shares in Fannie and
Freddie, which collapsed in value in 2008 after the companies
were taken over by the federal government. ()
* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services president Douglas
Peterson said that a proposal to upend the credit rating firms'
business model could create new conflicts of interest and
disrupt financial markets. ()
* Google Inc is set to launch a paid subscription
music streaming service akin to that of Spotify AB as soon as
this week, according to people familiar with the matter. ()
* Some restaurant operators are scaling back expansion plans
because of uncertainty about the expense of insuring employees
under the new federal health-care law.
The concerns are especially acute among smaller operators
who are more likely to be on the cusp of the Affordable Care
Act's requirements for increased coverage of workers. The doubt
is adding to anxiety over other rising costs for items like
ingredients at a time when diners are cutting back on eating
out. ()
* Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Mary Jo
White is eyeing a Charles Schwab Corp executive for a
top post overseeing trading firms and stock exchanges, according
to a person familiar with the talks. ()
* Walt Disney Co's ABC is thinking outside the
four-cornered, single-screen box.
On Tuesday it became the first major broadcast network to
let viewers live-stream programming onto iPhones and iPads. It
will do so for local stations in New York and Philadelphia and
plans to release the new app in more markets this summer. ()