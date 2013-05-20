PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 20

May 20 The following are the top stories in the
* New York's top financial regulator subpoenaed a handful of
Wall Street investment firms about their entries into a corner
of the insurance industry that guarantees steady payments to
hundreds of thousands of retirees and other consumers.
The New York Department of Financial Services on Sunday sent
subpoenas to Apollo Global Management LLC, Guggenheim
Partners and Harbinger Group Inc as part of an
investigation seeking more information on investments that back
so-called fixed annuities, according to people familiar with the
inquiry. ()
* Chesapeake Energy Corp has picked 46-year-old
executive Robert Douglas Lawler from rival Anadarko Petroleum
Corp to succeed its co-founder, Aubrey McClendon, as
chief executive of the nation's second-largest natural-gas
producer. ()
* As 787 Dreamliner commercial flights resume after a
lengthy grounding for battery problems, Boeing Co and its
customers are refocusing on fixing the host of other technical
and mechanical issues that affect the reliability of the
cutting-edge aircraft. ()
* DirecTV is weighing a potential bid for Hulu, the
latest company to show interest in the six year-old video site,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
Other firms that have bid or expressed interest in Hulu
include cable operator Time Warner Cable Inc, Guggenheim
Partners, Yahoo Inc and former News Corp
president Peter Chernin's investment group. ()
* Roger Carr, chairman of U.K. gas utility Centrica Plc
, is the front runner to replace Dick Olver as chairman
of Britain's defense contractor BAE Systems Plc, a
person familiar with the matter said. ()