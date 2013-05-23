PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 23

May 23 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hundreds of JPMorgan Chase & Co employees have
been redeployed to help the bank resolve its mounting regulatory
troubles, said people familiar with the effort. The number of
people devoted to the task is likely to double by year end as
the largest bank in the United States responds to heightened
scrutiny from its regulators, according to people familiar with
the effort. ()
* General Electric Co is thinking more seriously
about selling off large parts of its financial business, which
by itself would be the country's fifth-largest bank and which
investors want to shrink. ()
* Ford Motor Co said it would stop producing cars in
Australia in 2016, foreshadowing hefty job losses in a setback
for a government that has invested heavily in propping up the
country's automobile industry. ()
* Some of the biggest U.S. companies, including Google Inc
and FedEx Corp, have quietly removed hundreds
of offshore subsidiaries from their publicly disclosed financial
filings over the past several years. The vanishing subsidiaries
don't stem from asset sales or corporate restructuring.
Companies across industries say they are taking advantage of
Securities and Exchange Commission rules that demand disclosure
only when subsidiary operations are "significant." ()
* U.S. automakers are accelerating production lines and in
some cases, even canceling the North American industry's
traditional summer factory shutdowns to meet strong demand. The
plans highlight the Detroit Three automakers' recent market
share gains against Japanese rivals and the auto industry's
prime position in the U.S. economic recovery. Car sales have
roared ahead this year even as retail spending on clothing and
other goods remains tepid. ()
* The landscape for proxy advisers is getting rockier. Big
firms that sell recommendations on how to vote in corporate
elections are losing some of their relevance, as companies more
aggressively court key investors ahead of big votes and those
investors handle more of the voting analysis themselves. ()