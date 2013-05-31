PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 31

May 31 The following are the top stories in the
* Analysts differ on whether a sharp May rise in long-term
interest rates signals a bursting bond bubble, the aftereffect
of clumsy Fed communication or a welcome sign the U.S. economy
is, at last, on the mend. ()
* The top-selling class of blood pressure drugs is under
attack from an unusual source: a senior regulator at the Food
and Drug Administration. Bucking his bosses, Thomas Marciniak is
seeking stronger warnings about the drugs known as angiotensin
receptor blockers, or ARBs, according to internal documents
reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. ()
* China already owns ThinkPad laptops, Volvo cars and AMC
movie theaters. Can it sell Smithfield Ham? A
look at past Chinese purchases suggests that the answer is
likely, "Yes." Chinese companies have stumbled in efforts to
build homegrown brands in areas ranging from autos to tennis
shoes. But with a few hitches - notably Volvo's in the
sputtering European car market - the companies have managed to
keep existing global brands healthy by investing and persuading
senior managers to stay on board. ()
* Blackstone Group LP backed out of the bidding for
Dell Inc last month. Yet many of the buyout firm's
investors still are part of the tussle. One of them is the New
Jersey Division of Investment, an agency managing money for
seven state pension funds. It committed $50 million to the
investment fund Blackstone would have tapped to finance a bid
for the computer maker. ()
* Corporate profits declined and the government pulled back
even more than first thought early this year, but consumers
showed resiliency despite higher taxes. U.S. gross domestic
product, a measure of all goods and services produced in the
economy, advanced at a 2.4 percent seasonally adjusted annual
rate between January and March, a small downward revision from
last month's 2.5 percent reading, the Commerce Department said
on Thursday. Consumers were the overwhelming driver of the
moderate growth in the quarter. Personal consumption
expenditures were revised up to a 3.4 percent gain - the largest
increase in the category since the fourth quarter of 2010. ()