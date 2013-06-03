PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 3

June 3 The following are the top stories in the
* Shrinking near-term federal deficits, slowing health care
cost increases and partisan gridlock have all but wiped out the
likelihood for a deal this year to cut long-term deficits,
perhaps delaying a compromise until after the 2014 midterm
elections.
* SAC Capital Advisors is bracing for investors to pull an
estimated $3.5 billion from the firm as the hedge-fund giant
continues to battle fallout from an intensifying insider-trading
probe.
* Glencore Xstrata and Blackstone Group are
among the suitors circling the Canadian iron ore operations that
Rio Tinto has put on the block. The 59 percent
stake in Iron Ore Co of Canada could fetch about $4 billion.
* Prosecutors are probing whether UBS's French
unit helped bankers from the parent company in Switzerland
approach and encourage French clients to open Swiss bank
accounts that allowed them to evade taxes.
* A month of rising U.S. Treasury yields spurred a selloff
last week among dividend-rich stocks such as utilities and REITs
that had benefited from rock-bottom interest rates. Now the
question is: Will Treasury yields go higher?
* The U.S. Justice Department appears to have an early edge
as Apple heads to court Monday to face civil
accusations that it conspired with five publishers to drive up
the price of e-books.
* Apple signed a music-streaming licensing deal with Warner
Music Group, possibly paving the way for other publishers to
follow and getting Apple's Internet radio plan closer to
reality.
* A prominent proxy adviser said Sprint Nextel
shareholders should vote for a $20.1 billion acquisition by
SoftBank, but set aside the question of whether the
deal is better than a rival proposal from Dish Network.