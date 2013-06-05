PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 5

June 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Samsung Electronics won a significant legal victory against Apple that threatens to halt the sale of some iPhones and iPads in the United States.

()

* Controversies surrounding the IRS and other government agencies have sown doubts about the Obama administration, but most people don't hold the president personally responsible for the actions, a new poll finds.

()

* The White House announced executive actions and policy recommendations aimed at preventing certain patent-holding firms, known as "patent trolls" to their detractors, from abusing the patent system and disrupting competition.

()

* The FHA's projected losses could reach as high as $115 billion over 30 years under a previously undisclosed stress test conducted last year.

()

* The fate of SAC Capital Advisors is a $1 billion question on Wall Street, as that figure is an estimate of how much the hedge fund generates annually in trading commissions, fees and other payouts to banks.

()

* Jefferson County leaders voted to approve a deal that would allow the Alabama county to emerge from the largest-ever municipal bankruptcy case. Hedge funds and private-equity groups stand to profit.

()

* Verizon Wireless will pay $1 billion for rights to air more NFL games over its customers' smartphones, betting big on changing viewer habits as Americans watch more of their favorite shows on screens other than TV.