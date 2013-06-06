PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 6

June 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Two Internal Revenue Service employees in the agency's Cincinnati office told congressional investigators that IRS officials in Washington helped direct the probe of tea-party groups that began in 2010. ()

* The National Security Agency is obtaining a complete set of phone records from all Verizon U.S. customers under a secret court order, according to a published account and former officials. ()

* Beijing-based e-commerce firm LightInThebox Holding has raised $79 million by pricing its U.S. initial public offering in the middle of its indicative price range, two people familiar with the situation said Thursday, in what would be the first listing by a Chinese company in the U.S. this year.

()

* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued U.S. Bank, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, for not protecting customer money that was at the center of the Peregrine Financial Group fraud.

()

* Monsanto said it is considering sabotage as a possible cause of the finding of unapproved genetically modified wheat in an Oregon field and that its testing reaffirms the incident is isolated.

()

* MakerBot, the fast-growing maker of 3-D printers, is in talks with suitors that could lead to the sale of the New York-based company, people familiar with the matter said.