PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 12

BRIEF-BPCL plans to set up oil trading desk in Singapore with Shell - source
* BPCL plans to set up oil trading desk in Singapore with Shell - source Further company coverage:
June 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The tectonic plates of the world economy are shifting, raising the question of whether markets are experiencing a bumpy return to a new normal or new period of volatility.
()
* Federal regulators sued discount retailer Dollar General and a U.S. unit of German auto maker BMW, alleging improper use of criminal-background checks in hiring.
()
* Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg faced his shareholders for the first time on Tuesday, and many weren't happy. ()
* The battle between IBM and Amazon over a $600 million contract to set up a cloud-computing system for the Central Intelligence Agency shows the growing importance of intelligence-agency business for tech companies.
()
* Coty, the beauty-products conglomerate behind Calvin Klein perfume and Lady Gaga fragrance, will price its IPO late Wednesday, marking its long-awaited market debut following delays. ()
* The SEC fined the Chicago Board Options Exchange, owned by CBOE Holdings Inc, with a $6 million fine over allegations it failed to prevent illegal short-selling activities. ()
* The Obama administration has increased its economic and diplomatic pressure on Iran's rulers in a bid to shape how the country's presidential election on Friday is viewed inside and outside the country. ()
* Tracy Britt, 28 years old, has become one of the most influential women within Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway . Britt is one of the executives Buffett is grooming for senior positions after he steps down, say people familiar with the matter and Berkshire analysts.
* BPCL plans to set up oil trading desk in Singapore with Shell - source Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 31 French food group Danone said on Friday it would sell its U.S. organic yoghurt business Stonyfield to facilitate the rapid completion of its $10.4 billion acquisition of U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave foods Co.
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.