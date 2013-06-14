PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 14

BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Souq.com
* Subject to closing conditions, acquisition is expected to close in 2017
June 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Barack Obama authorized his administration to provide arms to rebels fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, officials said Thursday, a major policy shift after the White House said it had confirmed that Damascus used chemical weapons in the country's civil war.()
* U.S. lawmakers briefed Thursday on the recently revealed NSA surveillance programs trained their fire on the self-described source of the leaks, Edward Snowden, suggesting he may be cooperating with the Chinese government. ()
* The Supreme Court unanimously held that human genes cannot be patented, even when isolated from the body, a ruling expected to quickly expand access to genetic testing while potentially allowing inventors to retain rights to artificially created DNA. ()
* Turkey issued a final warning to protesters defying calls to abandon their encampment, building on a political offensive meant to end the worst unrest in a decade. ()
* A top Apple Inc executive defended the technology company's approach to selling electronic books when it first entered the market in 2010, even if consumers had to pay a higher price for some e-books at the time. ()
* Revlon Inc, the beauty products company controlled by billionaire Ronald Perelman, was accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of hiding information from independent directors and misleading shareholders regarding a 2009 transaction. ()
* In a troubling sign for U.S. coal producers, shipments fell 31 percent in April from the prior month, driven largely by an oversupply in Asia for metallurgical coal used in steelmaking. ()
* Del Monte Corp is exploring a sale of the canned-food business that made it a household name, said people familiar with the matter, as the company increasingly focuses on products for dogs and cats. ()
March 28 Water utility company United Utilities Group Plc said it expected full-year revenue to be slightly lower due to the accounting impact of its Water Plus joint venture.
JOHANNESBURG, March 28 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said "let's wait and see" when asked about reports that President Jacob Zuma was set to remove him, as he arrived back from an investor roadshow in Britain on Zuma's orders.