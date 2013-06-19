PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 19

June 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. President Barack Obama will make the case for a new phase in nuclear weapons reductions that would reduce arsenals by another one-third in a major foreign policy speech in Berlin on Wednesday. ()

* Signs of a stronger U.S. economy are rippling through the bond markets, sending investors and corporate leaders racing to prepare for higher interest rates.

* Dish Network said it won't submit a new offer for Sprint Nextel by its Tuesday deadline, a move that appears to clear the way for the third largest U.S. wireless carrier to be bought by SoftBank of Japan.

* The G-8 agreed to proposals to tackle tax avoidance and evasion that call for new laws to stop businesses from shifting profits across borders. ()

* Two of the largest independent U.S. high-frequency-trading firms are in early merger discussions, as a downturn in trading opportunities has spurred cutbacks and tie-up talks among rivals.

RGM Advisors LLC and Allston Trading LLC have discussed a deal that would combine their respective strengths in automated stock trading and futures markets, according to people close to the talks. ()

* U.S. securities regulators plan to require certain defendants to admit to wrongdoing as a condition of settling securities-fraud charges, SEC Chairman Mary Jo White said Tuesday. ()

* Some oil traders say they try to skew Platts oil-price benchmarks by offering to do small deals at a loss, with the goal of doing bigger ones at better prices.

* Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has emerged as the last potential foil standing between Michael Dell and his deal to buy his company, after Icahn bought nearly $1 billion of shares from another dissident investor.

* Smithfield Foods's CEO could receive more than $46 million in merger-related payments after helping to orchestrate his company's sale to China's Shuanghui for $4.7 billion.