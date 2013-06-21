PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 21

June 21 The following are the top stories in the
* Worries about China and the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans
rattled global markets for a second day, sending U.S. stocks to
their biggest loss this year and hammering bonds and many
commodities. ()
* The Conference Board, which produces a leading
consumer-confidence survey, is suspending its practice of giving
media organizations an early preview because it fears the
information may be leaking early. ()
* Greece's shaky coalition government was hit with a double
blow on Thursday as talks over the shutdown of the state
broadcasting company threatened to fracture the government and
new worries over the financing of the country's bailout program
emerged. ()
* Sprint Nextel Corp raised its offer for Clearwire
Corp to $5 a share, topping a rival bid from Dish
Network that could end the battle for the mobile-broadband
provider. ()
* Now that his attempt to sell Nokia's struggling
mobile-phone business to a close ally has hit a dead end, Chief
Executive Stephen Elop has little time to waste if he hopes to
persuade investors that the company's core business can be
revived. ()
* Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Jo White
is having difficulty finding an industry veteran or seasoned
attorney to fill a top post overseeing trading firms and stock
exchanges - a critical role for the agency given growing
concerns about the speed and complexity of trading. ()
* Employees of some of the world's largest financial
institutions conspired with a former bank trader to rig
benchmark interest rates, British prosecutors alleged Thursday,
a sign authorities have their sights on an array of banks and
brokerages. ()
* If this year's Paris air show proved one thing, it's that
the commercial-aviation industry is in unusually fine fettle, in
contrast to a defense sector grappling with anemic military
budgets. Airline hunger for capacity and fuel efficiency also
bode well for suppliers. ()