PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 25

* The U.S. Supreme Court avoided a sweeping ruling on
affirmative action in a closely watched case involving the
University of Texas, sending the case back to a lower court for
review. ()
* Students attending charter schools posted slightly higher
learning gains overall in reading than their peers in
traditional public schools and about the same gains in math, but
the results varied drastically by state. ()
* The recession ended four years ago, and the job market is
recovering. But for many job seekers, it hasn't felt like much
of a recovery. ()
* The rout in the credit markets has gotten so messy some
investors are having trouble finding people willing to buy what
they are selling. From municipal bonds to corporate debt to
mortgage-backed securities, prices fell sharply again Monday,
extending big declines that began last week. ()
* Bridgewater Associates, which built a $150 billion
hedge-fund empire with the promise of strong performance even in
turbulent markets, is suffering from the market's recent
convulsions. ()
* New pipelines are beginning to carry a glut of domestic
crude from the middle of the country to Texas' Gulf Coast,
boosting the fortunes of the area's big refineries. ()
* The sharp weakening of the South African rand spells more
bad news for precious-metal investors, who already are reeling
from the fall in gold prices. ()
* John Hammergren, current chairman and CEO of drug
distributor McKesson, would have received a record pension
benefit of $159 million in a lump-sum payment had he voluntarily
departed on March 31. ()
* The co-founder of Specialty Medical Supplies has been held
since Friday in his factory on the outskirts of Beijing, he
said, as about 80 employees are refusing to let him go until
they get severance packages. ()
* Oracle and Microsoft agreed to allow
pieces of Oracle's software more closely mesh with Microsoft's
software and online services in a nod to their role in
customers' Web-accessed "cloud services." ()
* Angry Birds maker Rovio said its U.S.-based head of
strategic partnerships, Andrew Stalbow, has decided to leave the
company, marking the latest in a string of high-level management
changes at the company. ()
* KKR has agreed to buy clinical-research firm PRA
International in a deal that shows private equity's ongoing
interest in research-for-hire firms that cater to drug
developers. ()