PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 27

June 27
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The U.S. Supreme Court dramatically advanced gay rights in
rulings that direct the federal government to provide equal
treatment to same-sex spouses and allow the resumption of gay
marriages in California. ()
* Sharp increases in long-term interest rates, triggered by
Federal Reserve statements last week, threaten sales of homes,
cars and other big-ticket items that have helped drive the U.S.
economic recovery. ()
* The recent market turbulence threatens to disrupt
private-equity firms' plans to sell stakes in their companies
and possibly to put the brakes on a blistering pace of big
paydays for their top executives and investors. ()
* Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement chiefs have
drawn up a hit list of impending cases where officials intend to
test their new policy of requiring admissions of wrongdoing when
settling civil charges. ()
* Even as Chinese officials indicate a softening of their
tight grip on cash, some businesses are reporting liquidity is
increasingly hard to find in some places and that customers are
turning to alternatives. ()
* U.S. insurance companies could see increased volatility in
their earnings under a proposed overhaul of accounting rules
expected to be unveiled Thursday. ()
* Research In Motion Ltd will give investors Friday
their first real insight into how the company's all-or-nothing
bet on a new breed of BlackBerry devices is faring. ()
* The Obama administration's climate-action plan boosts the
prospects for nuclear power, natural gas and renewable energy,
while dimming the future of coal-fired power plants. ()
* The domestic coal industry is teaming up with other
business groups to blunt the impact of President Obama's
climate-change agenda, while also shifting its business focus to
exports. ()