PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 2

* A rare peek into the actions of China's leaders in a month
when a Chinese cash crunch spooked global investors shows a
leadership falling short in its struggle to redirect China's
economy and also faltering in its efforts to communicate its
intentions to markets. ()
* Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency
contractor accused of espionage, seeks asylum in Russia, but
Russia's president says he must stop disclosing U.S. secrets. ()
* The leaders of Egypt's military warned they would
intervene in the country's political crisis if President
Mohammed Morsi fails to resolve it within 48 hours, raising the
prospect of a military takeover just one day after millions of
Egyptians marched to demand the president's resignation. ()
* The U.S. auto industry, in tatters just four years ago, is
emerging as an export powerhouse, driven by favorable exchange
rates and labor costs in a trend experts say could drive
business for many years. ()
* Zynga Inc's founder announced that he was
stepping down as the CEO of the troubled game maker and will be
replaced by Don Mattrick, the current head of Microsoft Corp's
Xbox division. ()
* Biotechnology companies are enjoying their best run with
initial public offerings in a decade, amid an upswing in new
drug approvals, strong performance by some already public
biotech firms and legal changes. ()
* Investor Carl Icahn said he has raised more than $5
billion to finance his plan to recapitalize ailing PC maker Dell
Inc, a move he said should end speculation that the
funds wouldn't be available. ()
* The financial woes of Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista
deepened Monday as his group's flagship oil firm once again said
it would fall short of its production goals, putting further
pressure on the tycoon to rescue his floundering industrial
empire. ()
* France's stock market regulator fined LVMH Moët Hennessy
Louis Vuitton $10.4 million for failing to follow market rules
when it accumulated a significant stake in Hermès International.
()
* A lawsuit filed by a group of authors against Google Inc
to stop it from scanning millions of books shouldn't
have been certified as a class action at this point, a federal
appeals court ruled on Monday. ()
* Jennifer Lopez's Turkmenistan concert provides a window
into efforts by state-owned China National Petroleum to boost
access to gas supplies in Turkmenistan. The Turkmenistan event
underscores the lengths to which China's oil-and-gas companies
will go to curry favor in resource-rich locales. ()
* Apple Inc has filed a trademark application for
"iWatch" in Japan, fueling speculation that the company may be
preparing to introduce a new watchlike device. ()
* Businesses suing to overturn a mandate of the Dodd-Frank
financial law aimed at drawing attention to and curbing violence
in central Africa told a federal judge that it infringes on
corporate free-speech rights. ()