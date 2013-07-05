REFILE-PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 5

July 5 The following are the top stories in the
* U.S. prosecutors have concluded that the evidence against
Steven Cohen isn't strong enough to file criminal charges
against the hedge-fund billionaire before a July deadline tied
to the biggest alleged insider-trading scheme in history. ()
* A growing number of Americans are getting permission to
carry firearms in public - and under their clothes - a
development that has sparked concern among some law-enforcement
authorities. ()
* Egypt's military reclaimed its role as the country's
dominant political force as it installed a new president and
pressed for the arrests of Islamist leaders it had forced from
power. ()
* Hamas and its supporters in the Palestinian territories
once touted the recent upheaval across the Middle East as an
"Islamic Spring," but the coup that deposed Egypt's leader has
left the militant group bracing for a backlash. ()
* A trio of unforeseen events has reduced steel production,
and prices have risen 10 percent in recent weeks to their
highest levels since early January. ()
* Struggling Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista will step down as
chairman and a board member of MPX Energia SA, as
German utility E.ON SE moves to take greater control
of the firm. ()
* HSN Inc CEO Mindy Grossman is making headway in
the push to spread shopping content from shows on televisions to
interactive offerings on mobile devices. ()
* Samsung Electronics flagged
weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings amid concerns that
sales of its flagship Galaxy S4 smartphone haven't been as
strong as expected. ()
* Frank Fahrenkopf, who retired last weekend from the
American Gaming Association at the age of 73, created something
of a playbook for "vice industries" hoping to expand their reach
in the U.S. ()
* Maersk is set to launch the world's biggest
container ship this month but will set sail below capacity
because some docks are not equipped to handle it when fully
loaded. ()
* Cable TV and advertising executives will be holding their
breath as tennis fan favorites Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic
play for the right to compete in Sunday's Wimbledon men's final.
()
* Unilever will spend $3.2 billion to
increase its stake in its Indian unit Hindustan Unilever
by 14.8 percent, but the acquisition fell short of what
Unilever had originally hoped for. ()
* Besieged celebrity chef Paula Deen, under fire for recent
revelations that she has used a racial epithet and made
controversial statements about slavery, has parted ways with
longtime agent Barry Weiner. ()