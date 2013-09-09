PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - Sept 9

BRIEF-Vontobel Holding increases dividend to CHF 2 per share
* Dividend distribution increases to chf 2 per share consisting of ordinary dividend of chf 1.90 and special dividend of CHF 0.10
Sept 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In a week poised to define his second term, President Barack Obama will mount an intensive campaign to promote a U.S. military strike on Syria as opposition rises in both Congress and across the country. ()
* Pressure from disappointed investors is forcing hedge funds to roll back their fees, putting the standard charge of 2 percent of assets under management and 20 percent of investment profits on the endangered list. ()
* The turnaround at real estate brokerage firm Realogy highlights how private equity firms can pull financial levers to keep troubled companies they own afloat and reap profits. ()
* A team of Ares Management and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are in the final stages of talks to buy the luxury retailer Neiman Marcus for around $6 billion. ()
* At Facebook's Instagram unit, Emily White is the point person charged with turning a billion-dollar acquisition that has never made a cent into a real business. Ad sales, she said, are expected to begin in the next year. ()
* Japan's economy grew at a much faster pace in the second quarter than initially estimated, data showed Monday, giving more ammunition to supporters of a planned sales tax hike. ()
* McLaren intends to open its first Chinese dealership, in Shanghai, on Monday. The UK-based supercar maker is seeking to cash in on a growing Chinese taste for ultraluxury goods. ()
* International Business Machines plans to move about 110,000 retirees off its company sponsored health plan and instead give them a payment to buy coverage on a health insurance exchange. ()
* A key U.S. committee approved the $4.7 billion takeover of Smithfield Foods by Shuanghui, clearing the biggest purchase of a U.S. company ever by a Chinese firm. ()
* Johnson & Johnson, which has been shedding slow-growing products and units, is canvassing companies that might be interested in buying its blood testing division, which could be worth around $5 billion. ()
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 4 The Mexican peso pared losses on Tuesday after the country's central bank announced it would intervene in the foreign exchange market in an effort to ease pressure on the currency. The Mexican central bank said it would sell up to $200 million worth of currency hedging instruments to roll over papers set to expire on Wednesday, just ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The bank
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's state development bank BNDES will assume a role in guaranteeing infrastructure loans by allowing other lenders access to collateral from borrowers, its chief executive said on Tuesday, in the bank's latest move to boost private sector participation in such funding.