PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - Sept 10

* President Barack Obama's campaign for an attack on Syria
took an unexpected turn as his administration inadvertently gave
the Assad regime a potential way out that spawned second
thoughts on Capitol Hill and enthusiasm among international
opponents of a military strike. ()
* Carl Icahn tried with all his might, but couldn't break
the $24.8 billion buyout of Dell Inc. On Monday, the
activist investor announced he wouldn't take further actions to
block the buyout, moving the deal on the edge of passing at a
scheduled shareholder vote on Thursday. ()
* Koch Industries Inc known for concentrating on such
unglamorous industries as oil refining, chemicals and
fertilizer, has a new role: supplying electronic parts to Apple
Inc. The Wichita, Kansas-based conglomerate, owned by
billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch, on Monday announced
an agreement to pay $7.2 billion, or $38.50 a share, for Molex
Inc. ()
* Neiman Marcus Inc's private-equity owners got the outcome
they desired when they found a buyer to pay $6 billion for the
luxury retail chain. They just wish it had come a few years
earlier. Under terms of the deal announced Monday, TPG and
Warburg Pincus LLC are poised to more than double the amount of
cash they put in when they bought Neiman in 2005, people
familiar with the matter said. ()
* A federal judge in California ruled last week that
clothing retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co discriminated
against a Muslim employee on religious grounds, the U.S. Equal
Employment Opportunity Commission said Monday. The lawsuit was
filed by the EEOC in 2011 on behalf of Umme-Hani Khan, a Muslim
who was fired in February 2010 because her head scarf didn't
conform to the company's dress code called its "Look Policy." ()
* The battle over hydraulic fracturing is heating up in
California - and broadening to include what California
regulators contend has been undisclosed oil-well fracking off
the Pacific Coast. The California Coastal Commission, which is
charged with overseeing development along the state's coastline
and in its waters, said it found out only recently offshore
fracking had occurred from oil platforms overseen by the federal
government. The state agency has launched a probe into the
practice. ()
* In a development that is sending ripples throughout the
corporate-bond market, Verizon Communications Inc is
expected to raise $20 billion or more on Wednesday in what would
be the largest-ever debt sale by a company. The New York
telecommunications company will sell debt ranging in maturity
from three to 30 years, the banks backing the deal said Monday.
()
* Brazil's OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA
has tapped lawyers at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP to represent it
in talks with creditors, according to people familiar with the
situation. The hire comes as Brazilian businessman Eike Batista
tries to manage a split that is pitting him, a controlling
shareholder, against the oil firm's managers. ()
* Google Inc offered to make further concessions to
European Union regulators to settle a nearly three-year
antitrust probe and avert a possible multibillion-dollar fine.
The European Commission, the EU's competition watchdog, was
analyzing the proposals and if they are satisfactory, a deal
could be reached in the coming months, an EU spokesman said on
Monday. Google's proposal wasn't made public. ()
* Chinese authorities said that social-media users who post
comments considered to be slanderous could face prison if the
posts attract wide attention - a ruling free-speech advocates
criticized as an attempt to give legal backing to the
suppression of online dissent. ()
* UK cable operator Virgin Media Inc said it will
make Netflix Inc available to some of its subscribers
through their set-top boxes, making Virgin the first major
pay-TV operator to integrate the streaming-video outlet into its
service. ()