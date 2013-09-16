PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 16

Sept 16 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Lawrence Summers pulled out of the contest to succeed Ben
Bernanke as Fed chairman after weeks of public excoriation,
forcing President Obama to move further down the list of
contenders to head the central bank. ()
* Fed officials will face at least three sources of economic
uncertainty when they gather Tuesday and Wednesday: rising U.S.
interest rates, unsettling events abroad and another battle in
Washington's long-running budget war. ()
* After a yearlong rally, the U.S. housing market is showing
signs of cooling as higher prices and interest rates, a slowdown
in investor purchases and shortages of homes for sale weigh on
one of the economy's brightest sectors. ()
* KKR co-founder Henry Kravis said Japan is starting
to show signs of growth and that there is a greater potential
for deals in the world's third-largest economy than there has
been in the firm's eight-year history there. ()
* Drug makers are rallying to a class of drugs that, if they
succeed, could be the first treatments to target breast and
ovarian cancers tied to the genetic mutations known as BRCA 1
and BRCA 2. ()
* As editor and part-owner of HollywoodLife.com, Bonnie
Fuller is attempting to lure young, female readers with
celebrity and entertainment news and articles ranging from
relationship advice to style tips. ()
* Chili's Grill & Bar, the casual-dining chain owned by
Brinker International Inc, plans to say Tuesday it will
add tabletop computer screens at most of its U.S. restaurants.
()
* Vodafone has snatched control of German Internet
and cable company Kabel Deutschland despite concerns
that some shareholders would hold out for a higher price. ()
* Keeping track of business contacts and syncing them among
various sites and devices can be a major hassle. Several
software programs aim to make it easier. ()
* Huntington Ingalls, the U.S. Navy's largest
shipbuilder, said it faces a delay in securing a $4 billion
design contract for a new aircraft carrier in a move that
highlights the budget pressures and shifts in procurement policy
that are vexing military contractors. ()