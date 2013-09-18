PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 18

Sept 18 The following are the top stories in the
* Some investors are betting stock and bond prices will stay
steady even as the Federal Reserve prepares to potentially trim
its monetary stimulus. Despite widespread expectations that the
Fed will announce a trimming of a bond-buying program aimed at
pushing down interest rates and propping up the economic
recovery, fund managers have been in a buying mood lately. ()
* Walgreen is set to become one of the largest
employers yet to make sweeping changes to company-backed health
programs. On Wednesday, the drugstore giant is expected to
disclose a plan to provide payments to eligible employees for
the subsidized purchase of insurance starting in 2014. The plan
will affect roughly 160,000 employees, and will require them to
shop for coverage on a private health-insurance marketplace
()
* JPMorgan Chase is preparing to pay at least $800
million in fines related to the "London whale" trading fiasco,
but that won't solve all the bank's problems with regulators and
prosecutors over the matter. ()
* The British government notched a small profit selling part
of its 39 percent stake in Lloyds Banking Group,
marking a turnaround not just for Lloyds, which was nearly
capsized by bad loans during the financial crisis, but also for
CEO António Horta-Osório. ()
* Microsoft moved to share more of its cash hoard
with shareholders, boosting its quarterly dividend by 22 percent
and renewing a $40 billion authorization to buy back its shares.
The announcement comes two days before a highly anticipated
meeting with financial analysts. ()
* A software problem that briefly halted U.S. options
trading Monday originated from a system update rolled out
earlier that day, according to officials for NYSE Euronext which
manages the system. Monday's problem struck the Options Price
Reporting Authority, or OPRA, which provides the benchmark data
feed for U.S. options trading, delivering to traders quotes and
prices from all 12 options exchanges. ()
* The head of operations at NYSE Euronext, which
manages the data feed that brought down the options market for a
brief period of time on Monday, says that market participants
can and should do a better job of managing technological change.
The public should not, however, expect market technology to
function perfectly-a goal that would be too expensive to
implement even if it were technically feasible. ()
* JPMorgan Chase already refunded credit card customers for
missteps that are expected to be part of a settlement with
regulators later this week, according to people familiar with
the situation. ()
* Companies are increasingly choosing to generate their own
power, rather than buying it from a utility, spurred by falling
prices for solar panels and natural gas, and fears of outages.