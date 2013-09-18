PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 18

Sept 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Some investors are betting stock and bond prices will stay steady even as the Federal Reserve prepares to potentially trim its monetary stimulus. Despite widespread expectations that the Fed will announce a trimming of a bond-buying program aimed at pushing down interest rates and propping up the economic recovery, fund managers have been in a buying mood lately. ()

* Walgreen is set to become one of the largest employers yet to make sweeping changes to company-backed health programs. On Wednesday, the drugstore giant is expected to disclose a plan to provide payments to eligible employees for the subsidized purchase of insurance starting in 2014. The plan will affect roughly 160,000 employees, and will require them to shop for coverage on a private health-insurance marketplace ()

* JPMorgan Chase is preparing to pay at least $800 million in fines related to the "London whale" trading fiasco, but that won't solve all the bank's problems with regulators and prosecutors over the matter. ()

* The British government notched a small profit selling part of its 39 percent stake in Lloyds Banking Group, marking a turnaround not just for Lloyds, which was nearly capsized by bad loans during the financial crisis, but also for CEO António Horta-Osório. ()

* Microsoft moved to share more of its cash hoard with shareholders, boosting its quarterly dividend by 22 percent and renewing a $40 billion authorization to buy back its shares. The announcement comes two days before a highly anticipated meeting with financial analysts. ()

* A software problem that briefly halted U.S. options trading Monday originated from a system update rolled out earlier that day, according to officials for NYSE Euronext which manages the system. Monday's problem struck the Options Price Reporting Authority, or OPRA, which provides the benchmark data feed for U.S. options trading, delivering to traders quotes and prices from all 12 options exchanges. ()

* The head of operations at NYSE Euronext, which manages the data feed that brought down the options market for a brief period of time on Monday, says that market participants can and should do a better job of managing technological change. The public should not, however, expect market technology to function perfectly-a goal that would be too expensive to implement even if it were technically feasible. ()

* JPMorgan Chase already refunded credit card customers for missteps that are expected to be part of a settlement with regulators later this week, according to people familiar with the situation. ()

* Companies are increasingly choosing to generate their own power, rather than buying it from a utility, spurred by falling prices for solar panels and natural gas, and fears of outages.