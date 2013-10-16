PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 16

Oct 16 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Last-minute protests from conservatives in the House
created a day of delay and confusion in Congress's efforts to
avoid a U.S. debt default, as Republican leaders failed to craft
a GOP budget proposal that could muster enough votes to pass. ()
* Speaker John Boehner assembled his restive troops Tuesday
morning to unveil possibly the last chance for House Republicans
to make their mark on a bill to fund the government and stave
off default. After a day of intrigue, the House leader's
proposal to reopen the government and extend the debt ceiling is
rejected by conservatives in his Republican caucus. ()
* Twitter Inc revealed fresh financial details
in a filing, including continued user growth but a wider loss in
the third quarter, as costs continued to outpace revenue. It
also picked the NYSE for its public listing. The filing advances
Twitter toward an initial public offering that could take place
in November. ()
* Fitch Ratings warned it could strip the United States of
its top credit rating, in the latest sign that the brinkmanship
in Washington is eroding investors' confidence in U.S.
institutions. Fitch placed its triple-A rating on the U.S. on
"rating watch negative," saying a downgrade is possible by the
end of the first quarter next year. ()
* Advance Auto Parts Inc plans to buy General Parts
for just over $2 billion, a takeover that would create one of
North America's largest after-market auto parts providers. ()
* Emerging-market investors' love affair with Mexico is
showing signs of strain as sluggish growth is weighing on the
outlook for the country's stock market, making other plays look
more appealing by comparison. ()
* Jury deliberations begin on Wednesday to decide whether
Dallas Mavericks basketball team owner Mark Cuban engaged in
insider trading when he sold his stake in an Internet search
firm in June, 2004. ()
* JP Morgan Chase & Co has agreed to pay $100
million to settle Commodity Futures Trading Commission charges
related to its "London whale" trading debacle of 2012, according
to people familiar with the matter. ()
* A year after taking over as chief executive of Citigroup
Inc Michael Corbat is warning investors that the bank's
sprawling collection of businesses could face more weakness in
the months ahead. ()
* Struggling Brazilian oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas
Participacoes SA, on Tuesday ousted two top
executives, in a move that could herald a new investor in the
company. The OGX board of directors, which is controlled by
embattled tycoon Eike Batista, replaced Chief Executive Luiz
Eduardo Carneiro, and Jose Faveret, the firm's legal officer,
OGX said in a statement. ()