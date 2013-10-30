PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 30

Oct 30 The following are the top stories in the
* U.S. officials said electronic spying that ignited a
political firestorm in France and Spain recently was carried out
by their own intelligence services and not by the NSA. The phone
records were shared with the U.S. ()
* Problems surrounding the launch of the federal health-care
law broadened, as concerns that thousands of Americans are
getting insurance-cancellation notices bubbled over at a hearing
on Capitol Hill. ()
* SAC Capital will plead guilty to securities fraud as part
of a landmark criminal insider-trading settlement with federal
prosecutors set to be announced by next week. ()
* Dutch lender Rabobank agreed to pay $1.07 billion to
settle accusations that it skewed key financial benchmarks and
its chief executive resigned, the latest casualty of a global
interest-rate-rigging scandal. ()
* A multibillion-dollar settlement between JPMorgan Chase
and the U.S. over soured mortgage bonds is at risk of
collapsing because of disagreements related to a criminal probe
of the bank and its effort to get penalties reimbursed by a
government-controlled fund, according to people familiar with
the discussions. ()
* Operators of U.S. truck fleets are accelerating a shift to
natural gas fueled trucks, betting on new engines that promise
to drop the cost of shifting from diesel fuel. ()
* BlackBerry Ltd executives flew to California to
meet with Facebook Inc last week to gauge its interest in
a potential bid for the struggling smartphone maker, according
to people familiar with the matter. ()
* Google Inc's smartwatch is in late-stage
development and the company is in talks with Asian suppliers to
begin mass production of the device, people familiar with the
matter said. ()